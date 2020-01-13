WATCH: Trump reveals terrifying new details of Soleimani’s plans: More attacks were ‘imminent’

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, President Donald Trump revealed new details about Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani’s plots targeting Americans and U.S. interests in the Middle East.

Ingraham asked Trump whether the American people should have more information on the intelligence that convinced military leaders that Iran’s top terror mastermind had to be taken out after his followers targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

“Did he have large-scale attacks planned for other embassies?” Ingraham asked, adding, “and if those were planned, why can’t we reveal that to the American people? Wouldn’t that help your case?”

“I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies and that Baghdad had already started,” the commander in chief responded. – READ MORE