Woman Who Falsely Accused A 13-Year-Old Of Rape And Allegedly Distributed Child Porn And Groomed A Teenage Girl For Sex Gets NO Jail Time

A Warwick, Rhode Island, pastor admitted to falsely accusing a 13-year-old boy of raping his 13-year-old girlfriend and violating an order that prohibited him from contacting the girl.

Her false accusations against the boy led to him being held at a juvenile detention facility and being forced to wear an electronic monitoring device, The Providence Journal reported. The pastor, Kelly Shannon, 48, is also a Christian rock singer, but what she has admitted to and has been accused of are anything but Christian.

Shannon pleaded “no contest” in exchange for reducing a charge of possessing child pornography down to a charge of “fraudulently using a computer to send and receive photographs,” the Journal reported.

Police found photos of a teenage boy’s erect penis on Shannon’s phone, The Metro reported. The ordeal began when Shannon started helping the boy and his girlfriend with their homework and taking the boy out for various trips. At some point, Shannon performed a fake marriage ceremony for the young couple. The boy’s mother found out about the fake ceremony and took away his phone. Shannon reportedly bought him a new one, which the mother also found. The mother then got a restraining order against Shannon. – READ MORE