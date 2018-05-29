WATCH: Trump Reminds Americans What Memorial Day Is All About

President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day Monday by saluting the American heroes who died in the name of freedom.

Prior to his visit to Arlington National Cemetery, at which he was to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Trump posted a video to his Twitter account that recalled his 2017 trip to Arlington, The Hill reported.

“Last year at Arlington Cemetery, I met a young boy named Christian Jacobs. He was special. He was standing fully in a uniform. His father was a great man to him and he was a great man to me. And Christian was standing over his father’s grave, saluting. It was something I’ll never forget,” Trump said in the video.

“Arlington is a special place and our country is a special place,” Trump said.

Trump reminded Americans of their duty to recall those who paid the price for the freedoms Americans enjoy.

“On this Memorial Day, I know that everybody is remembering the fallen soldiers who’ve paid the ultimate price for our country. And it’s a country we all love,” Trump said. – READ MORE

