Jeff Flake Hints At 2020 Run, Calls On GOP to Forcefully Stand Up To Trump (VIDEO)

Outgoing Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake has not ruled out a run against President Donald Trump in 2020.

In an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Flake said, “It’s not in my plans. But I have not ruled anything out.”

He added, “I do hope that somebody runs on the Republican side other than the president, if nothing else, simply to remind Republicans what conservatism is. And what Republicans have traditionally stood for.”

The senator believes Trump was wrong to refer to the alleged FBI surveillance of his campaign as “spygate,” labeling it a “diversion tactic.” – READ MORE

Share: