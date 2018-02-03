WATCH: Trump-Loving Pastor Goes Off On Dems, Calls Maxine Waters a ‘Crazy Aunt’

Throughout his candidacy and presidency, some have maintained that Donald Trump is a racist. Darrell Scott, a prominent black pastor and strong supporter of the president, says this is simply not the case.

Scott has weekly meetings with White House chief of staff John Kelly regarding minority housing programs.

Stuart Varney of Fox News didn’t waste any time getting into the meat of the matter, “Why is Maxine Waters saying this kind of thing?”

Scott replied, “This race card that the Democratic Party keeps playing is getting played out. It’s about as worn out as a deck of cards in the penitentiary. No matter what the president does. No matter what the president says, they’re going to try to play the race card when they don’t have anything else.” – READ MORE

“I want to tell you they absolutely hacked our Democratic National Committee—absolutely did that,” she told the audience to cheers.

“RT, which is Russian television, absolutely interfered with a speech of mine on the floor of Congress and blocked me out for 10 minutes,” she bellowed, as a woman in the audience gasped, “What?!?”

“They don’t play. They mean business,” Waters declared.

She was referring to an incident last January when C-SPAN briefly showed RT on its Internet feed. The TV broadcast wasn’t affected. – READ MORE

Though Maxine Waters — who boycotted President Trump’s State of the Union address — declined to give her empty SOTU seat to Ricky Taylor, the Army veteran still got to take attend Tuesday’s address.

The Daily Caller caught up with Taylor, who ended up attending as a guest of Congressman Sean Duffy, in Statuary Hall on the Hill Tuesday night, during which he poured a little more salt in Waters’ wound.

“It’s disrespectful honestly,” Taylor says, “That’s what I really believe. It’s very unpatriotic, regardless of if you like the President or not.” – READ MORE