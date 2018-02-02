Second Memo? Nunes Says House panel looking at State Dept. involvement in Russia probe

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) revealed Friday that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee would examine other agencies, including the State Department, after releasing a controversial memo alleging surveillance abuses.

Speaking on Fox News just hours after Republicans on the committee released a memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ), Nunes said the panel was moving to “phase two” of its investigation.

“We are in the middle of what I call phase two of our investigation, which involves other departments, specifically the State Department and some of the involvement that they had in this,” Nunes said.

“That investigation is ongoing and we continue work towards finding answers and asking the right questions to try to get to the bottom of what exactly the State Department was up to in terms of this Russia investigation.”

Nunes was asked whether his panel would be releasing additional memos as part of their probe after the White House declassified information to allow Nunes to release a memo alleging that senior FBI and DOJ officials abused their powers to spy on members of President Trump’s campaign. – READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) just made the significance of the FISA memo that was released Friday crystal clear, and it only took him about one minute.

The Florida congressman told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that he’s been “waiting a long time to stitch together” this “fact pattern.” – READ MORE

You can read it here. A full copy of the report is also embedded below.

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

House Intel memo key point: The FBI’s Andrew McCabe confirmed to the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. Story posting soon. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2018

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. – READ MORE