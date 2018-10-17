WATCH: Trump Levels Warren After Learning She’s Only 1/1,024 Native American

President Donald Trump slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday after learning that her DNA test results showed that she may only be 1/1,024 Native American.

Pres. Trump says he doesn't owe Sen. Warren an apology following release of DNA test showing "strong evidence" she had a Native American ancestor dating back several generations. "She owes the country an apology. What's her percentage, 1/1000th?" https://t.co/cyAHgf38yt pic.twitter.com/lZrxHjhpBI — ABC News (@ABC) October 15, 2018

Trump, who has effectively branded Warren as “Pocahontas,” made the comments during a press conference while visiting a Red Cross Shelter in Georgia as he surveyed the damage caused by the recent hurricane.- READ MORE