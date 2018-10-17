    True Pundit

    WATCH: Trump Levels Warren After Learning She’s Only 1/1,024 Native American

    President Donald Trump slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday after learning that her DNA test results showed that she may only be 1/1,024 Native American.

    Trump, who has effectively branded Warren as "Pocahontas," made the comments during a press conference while visiting a Red Cross Shelter in Georgia as he surveyed the damage caused by the recent hurricane.

