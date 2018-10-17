Painting of Trump Hanging Out With Past Republican Presidents Spotted on White House Wall

The artist behind a painting of President Trump surrounded by his Republican predecessors discussed the inspiration behind the piece Tuesday on Fox & Friends.

The painting by Andy Thomas was spotted by many social media users on Sunday after it was seen during Trump’s “60 Minutes” interview.

It depicts the president sitting with the “Republican Club,” drinking a Diet Coke and flanked by Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and others.

Thomas said on Tuesday that the portrait was the newest iteration in his series of presidential pictures.

He added that his wife notified him of the social media reaction to his painting being in the White House. – READ MORE