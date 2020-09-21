WATCH: Trump Gives Classy Statement On Ginsburg’s Passing, Avoids Politics Unlike Top Democrats

President Donald Trump made classy remarks about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday evening upon hearing about her death and avoided talking about politics — unlike many top Democrats.

Following his rally, Trump spoke to reporters as Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” played in the background.

Trump, caught off guard by news of Ginsburg’s death, says he was ‘saddened’ https://t.co/xKHVByOzl4 pic.twitter.com/pcunzNe4Vv — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 19, 2020

“She just died? Wow,” Trump said. “I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say?”

“She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” Trump continued. “I’m saddened to hear that.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --