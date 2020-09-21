Top Democrat Stuns With Remarks On Ilhan Omar: ‘She Doesn’t Belong In Our Party’

Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN), Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during a brief exchange with a political operative this week, saying that she does not belong in the Democratic Party.

An employee at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) asked Peterson, “Do you have any comment as to why you defended Ilhan Omar?”

“I don’t defend her. She doesn’t belong in our party,” Peterson, a 16-term lawmaker, responded, according to video of the remarks that was obtained by the New York Post.

When asked to clarify his remarks, Peterson reportedly doubled down, saying: “She doesn’t belong in our party.” – READ MORE

