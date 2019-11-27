WATCH: Trump Delivers Annual Thanksgiving Pardon to ‘Butter’

President Donald Trump continued the annual White House tradition of pardoning a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving day.

Trump opened his remarks by talking about the stock market and wishing the American people a happy Thanksgiving, “It’s always nice to begin by saying that the stock market is up again, we just another record. So we should say that. Very substantially up.”

“On behalf of the entire Trump family, I wish each and every one of you a happy Thanksgiving. It’s going to be a great Thanksgiving.” – READ MORE