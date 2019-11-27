Anti-Trump GOP strategist hurls insults at black supporters of the president in reaction to recent polls

Republican strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro-Cardenas — a frequent critic of President Donald Trump — said Monday she cannot believe new polls showing rising approval of the president’s job performance among African American voters, and reacted by hurling insults at black individuals who have been vocal in their support of the president.

After learning that African American approval of President Trump is at 34.5 percent according to Emerson polling, and 34 percent according to Rasmussen, Navarro-Cardenas responded on Twitter: “Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies.”

Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies. https://t.co/vsmXJBY1KB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

Navarro-Cardenas was, of course, referring to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, rapper Kanye West, former Sheriff David Clarke Jr., and Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk.

In reaction to being called “those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies,” Diamond and Silk threw back their own shade without naming the pundit, tweeting, “Beware of Deep State Snakes like Porky The Pig masquerading around like a Republican but acting like a Democrat rat. Shame on her for insulting black people because they choose to think for themselves & make their own decision to ditch the Democrat Plantation. #StopbeingARacist” – READ MORE