    WATCH: Trump Cracks Joke About Drinking Then Tells CNN Reporter To Zip It

    President Donald Trump slammed an obnoxious CNN reporter who repeatedly interrupted him during a White House event centered on announcing a new trade agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

    “So if he did lie about his drinking does that mean you’ll pull his nomination?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked after she was repeatedly told by Trump that he was only looking to answer questions about the trade deal. – READ MORE

