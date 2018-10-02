WATCH: Trump Cracks Joke About Drinking Then Tells CNN Reporter To Zip It

President Donald Trump slammed an obnoxious CNN reporter who repeatedly interrupted him during a White House event centered on announcing a new trade agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“I can honestly say I’ve never had a beer in my life. One of my only good traits. I don’t drink,” @POTUS says. “Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I be? I’d be the world’s worst.” https://t.co/pox12C4iJr pic.twitter.com/3gSzQMVtnR — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2018

“So if he did lie about his drinking does that mean you’ll pull his nomination?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked after she was repeatedly told by Trump that he was only looking to answer questions about the trade deal. – READ MORE