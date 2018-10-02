‘We’ve Seen This Before’: Liberal Group Ties Kavanaugh to Bill Cosby and Bill Clinton in New Ad (VIDEO)

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) wants voters to know that they are dead-set and serious about their strongly-worded opposition to controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. To that end, the constitutionally–though not always politically–liberal organization is running a series of ads in four states aimed at center-right senators seen to be wavering in their support for the would-be associate Supreme Court justice.

NEW: When we said we’re going to use the full force of the ACLU to stop Brett Kavanaugh, we meant it. We’re spending more than $1 million to run ads like this in Nebraska, Colorado, West Virginia, and Alaska 👇 pic.twitter.com/dWyN1XYh29 — ACLU (@ACLU) October 1, 2018

The all-but-sure-to-be-inflammatory advertisement compares Kavanaugh to Bill Cosby and Bill Clinton. Cosby was recently sentenced to a three-10 year prison term for sexual assaulting Andrea Constand after being found guilty earlier this year. In sum, more than 50 women accused Cosby of drugging, assaulting, sexually harassing or raping them over the course of multiple decades.