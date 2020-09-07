WATCH: Trump Campaign Savages Nancy Pelosi Salon Controversy In New Ad

On Friday, the Trump campaign released a brutal ad savaging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for getting a hair blow out at a salon in San Francisco without a wearing a mask and then having the audacity to claim she fell victim to a “set up” after getting caught.

Throughout the two-minute ad, Nancy Pelosi is constantly referred to as “Nancy Antoinette,” a reference to the French queen Marie Antoinette, who has (though falsely) been characterized throughout history as a superficial elitist that cared little for the people. “Let them eat cake,” she apocryphally said. Interspersed throughout are video and audio clips of Pelosi advising people to wear masks all the while not wearing a mask herself when visiting eSalon in San Francisco. The ad reaches its most unsettling moment when clips show Erica Kious, the salon’s owner, lamenting about how online trolls have threatened to destroy her business for revealing the truth about Pelosi’s behavior. – READ MORE

