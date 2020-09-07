San Fran keeps private gyms closed, but has reopened city-owned gyms. Furious owners call out city leaders.

San Francisco gyms have been forced by the liberal city to remain closed for months as part of measures implemented to reduce the spread of coronavirus. But city leaders have applied different rules for fitness facilities used by city employees

According to KNTV-TV, city-owned indoor gyms have been open for months, all while privately owned indoor gyms have struggled to stay afloat. The result, KNTV reported, is “crushing private gym owners.”

Daniele Rabkin, who owns Crossfit Golden Gate, told KNTV the city’s actions are “shocking” and “infuriating.”

Rabkin reportedly learned that city-owned gyms had reopened after texting several police officers, offering them her gym to work out. The officers told Rabkin that the fitness center at the police station was up and running — with enhanced safety protocols, of course.

“Even though they’re getting exposed, there are no repercussions, no ramifications? It’s shocking,” Rabkin said.

Not only have gyms for city police officers reopened while private gyms have remained shuttered, but so have city-owned gyms used by judges, lawyers, bailiffs, and paralegals, KNTV reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --