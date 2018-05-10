Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Asked What Would Happen If Iran Tried To Make A Nuke — His Answer Is Radioactive
At a cabinet meeting Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump, “What will you do if Iran starts up their nuclear program again?”
President Trump paused for a moment and said ominously, “Iran will find out.”
When pressed again by the reporter, Trump said, “I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program. I would advise them very strongly.” – READ MORE
President Trump recently made the historic decision to pull America out of the controversial Iran Deal enacted by his predecessor. The agreement was a keystone accomplishment of President Barack Obama
The Daily Caller