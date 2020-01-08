WATCH: Trey Gowdy Shreds Democrats’ Impeachment Case, Gives Update On Joining Trump Legal Team After Playing Golf With Trump

Former South Carolina Representative Trey Gowdy dismantled Democrats’ impeachment case against President Donald Trump during an interview on Fox News this week and gave an update on whether he was joining Trump’s legal defense team for the upcoming Senate trial.

Gowdy, who made the remarks on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” with guest host Jason Chaffetz, was originally was set to join Trump’s legal team late last year before learning that he would have to wait until the new year before he could join due to lobbying rules.

“Getting serious here, are you going to represent President Trump coming into 2020?” Jason Chaffetz asked.

“No, the president has got great lawyers and more importantly than having great lawyers, he’s got great facts,” Gowdy responded. “I think for several months we’ve been talking about the process and how fundamentally flawed it’s been. Imagine being investigated by somebody like Adam Schiff, that’s the process. But Jason, I focus on the substance. The single best piece of evidence for the president is the transcript itself. You know because you are familiar with the transcript.” – READ MORE