WATCH: Trey Gowdy fires back at James Comey after he admits he was wrong for defending FBI’s FISA abuses

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) blasted former FBI Director James Comey during a Fox News interview Sunday, chiding him for defending the FBI’s abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Gowdy’s comments came after Comey admitted that he was wrong for defending how the FBI obtained FISA warrants against Carter Page. In his report, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found 17 “significant errors or omissions” in the FBI’s attempts to obtain the Page warrants.

“Sometimes, Maria, it’s better late than never, and sometimes it’s just too damn late,” Gowdy said. “And in this case, Comey is about two years too late.” – READ MORE