Top Democrats are now trying to de-legitimize the 2020 election, say it has already been ‘corrupted’

Not a single vote has been cast in the 2020 election, but top House Democrats are already beginning to de-legitimize its outcome.

In a joint Sunday morning television show appearance on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) implied that next year’s election may have already been “corrupted” by President Donald Trump and his campaign.

Stephanopoulos asked Schiff to react to the news that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, was in Ukraine as recently as early December to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country. It is common and legal for political campaigns to conduct opposition research of their opponents.

“This misconduct goes on,” Schiff, who described Guiliani’s trip as a “threat to our election’s integrity,” said.

(…)

Nadler agreed with his colleague’s characterization, telling Stephanopoulos that the Trump campaign’s research into Biden represents “a total threat” to the 2020 election.

"This is a crime in progress against the Constitution and against American democracy," he said. "We cannot take the risk that the next election will be corrupted through foreign interference solicited by the president, which he's clearly trying to do."