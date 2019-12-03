WATCH: Trey Gowdy explains why Americans don’t care about the impeachment hearings

Former congressman Trey Gowdy angrily denounced the Democrats for what he saw as hypocritical outrage over complaints from the FBI agent who resigned after her anti-Trump texts were uncovered.

He made the comments to Martha MacCallum on her Fox News show Monday evening. Gowdy was responding to Lisa Page complaining that she was made a scapegoat over her texts to former FBI official Peter Strzok that were critical of President Donald Trump.

“The broader point is this. Keep in mind, Strzok and Page, and the Democrat and the DC media’s argument is, ‘yeah they were biased, yeah they said terrible things, but it had no impact on the outcome.’ In other words, Trump was treated fairly in the end,” said Gowdy.

“Now contrast that with what Trump’s gone through with impeachment,” he said. – READ MORE