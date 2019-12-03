WATCH: Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decor That Captures ‘Spirit Of America’

It’s finally that time of year again!

First Lady Melania Trump, who was formally a supermodel, unveiled her delightful Christmas decor at the White House on Sunday night — and this year the First Lady chose to go with a patriotic theme.

“‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the [White House!” Mrs. Trump captioned a video of a tour of the Christmas decor via Twitter. “I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!”

And, indeed, the "Spirt of America" is on full display, this year. Mrs. Trump chose decorations that paid homage to lost service members and Gold Star families and gave a nod to each state and territory.