WATCH: Trey Gowdy excoriates hypocritical media that ignored stonewalling of Congress from Obama admin

In an interview of former congressman Trey Gowdy by former congressman Jason Chaffetz, they excoriate the absence of outrage from the media when the Obama administration stonewalled investigations by Congress.

Gowdy praised Chaffetz for trying to speak to the media when he was in Congress, but then decried them for their “duplicity” and unfair “relativism.”

“Hey, how about six years worth of not being able to get information from President Obama’s administration?” he responded.

“I mean, where was the outrage?” he asked rhetorically. – read more