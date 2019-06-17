Pro-abortion group wishes Happy Father’s Day ‘to all the pro-choice dads out there.’ The irony doesn’t go unnoticed.

Indeed the irony of such a message — championing the taking of human life as well as a day celebrating men who take part in the creation and sustenance of life — didn’t go unnoticed among some Twitter commenters:

Happy #FathersDay to all the pro-choice dads out there! #MenForChoice support equality and value bodily autonomy—and that makes them great role models! pic.twitter.com/6MZbeGW1EA — NARAL (@NARAL) June 16, 2019

“Self-awareness level: FAIL.”

“If I had done what my abusive ‘pro-choice’ former partner had wanted, my amazing pro-life husband wouldn’t have 2 wonderful children to be celebrating Father’s Day with today, because my oldest would be dead & I definitely wouldn’t have gone on to have my son.”

“They are truly foul.”

“If irony were iron, you just ate a sledgehammer.”

“Great role models for the next genera… oh wait.”

“Might be more appropriate to wish folks a happy Anti-Father’s Day. #MenForChoice are willing for children to be killed to avoid becoming a father. Nothing fatherly about that. And killing innocent people makes a guy lots of things but a good role model is not one.”

NARAL also posted a “Men for Choice Father’s Day Letter” signed by male politicians — including U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy (D-Fla.) — that asked dads to vote against President Donald Trump next fall, calling him a “bully” who “said that a woman who exercises her constitutional right to control her own life should be punished.” – READ MORE