WATCH: Trey Gowdy Blasts Adam Schiff Over Statements About Trump-Russia Probe

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy tore into California Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, alleging that the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is angling for a U.S. Senate seat by making dramatic statements about the Trump-Russia investigation.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Some of my Democratic colleagues, namely Adam Schiff, said he had evidence, more than circumstantial evidence of collusion, before the investigation even began,” Gowdy said in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Gowdy accused Democrats of prejudging the investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Kremlin, noting that nearly 60 party members have already called for Trump’s impeachment. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *