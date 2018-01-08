Politics TV
WATCH: Trey Gowdy Blasts Adam Schiff Over Statements About Trump-Russia Probe
South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy tore into California Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, alleging that the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is angling for a U.S. Senate seat by making dramatic statements about the Trump-Russia investigation.
WATCH:
“Some of my Democratic colleagues, namely Adam Schiff, said he had evidence, more than circumstantial evidence of collusion, before the investigation even began,” Gowdy said in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.
Gowdy accused Democrats of prejudging the investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Kremlin, noting that nearly 60 party members have already called for Trump’s impeachment. – READ MORE
