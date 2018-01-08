Muslim Lawyer Says Raping Women Can Be Patriotic, Now He’s the One Dodging Rape (VIDEO)

An Egyptian Muslim lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison after he claimed that men have a “national duty” to rape women who wear ripped jeans. Nabih al-Wahsh made the horrific remarks while participating on a panel on the Egyptian “Infra Show” on Oct. 19.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The topic of discussion was a proposed law on sex work, according to Al Arabiya.

Al-Wahsh denounced women who wear ripped jeans, adding that they were inviting men to harass them when they wore such clothing.

Egypt’s state prosecutor charged al-Wahsh with “publicly inciting to flout the law” and “spreading with malice reports and statements meant to perturb public order… and harm the public interest,” according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Al-Wahsh was sentenced to three years in prison. – READ MORE

