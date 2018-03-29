WATCH: This Heineken Ad For Light Beer Was Pulled After Rapper Calls It ‘Terribly Racist’

Beer company Heineken has pulled an advertisement for a light beer after receiving backlash for the commercial’s alleged racially-charged undertones.

Popular musical talent Chance the Rapper ignited the crusade against Heineken on Sunday, accusing the company of intentionally creating a “terribly racist” ad to gain attention.

The ad shows a tanned bartender with a black beard sliding a Heineken Light across the bar to a young woman who also has tanned skin and dark hair. But the light beer passes by a number of black people — female and male — on its way over to the relatively lighter skinned woman. When the woman grabs the beer, text appears, reading, “Sometimes, lighter is better.” Although the mention of “lighter” is referencing the light beer, which looks to be replacing the women’s regular beer, weak accusations of racism emerged nonetheless.

https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/978078809995046912

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably (sic) racist ads so they can get more views,” wrote the rapper via Twitter on Sunday. “And that s*** racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The ‘sometimes lighter is better’ Hienekin (sic) commercial is terribly racist omg.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1