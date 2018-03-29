President Trump tweets that David Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA

President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.

Trump tweets that he intends to nominate “highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.”

I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

….In the interim, Hon. Robert Wilkie of DOD will serve as Acting Secretary. I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin’s service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

Trump says Fayetteville native Robert Wilkie, an undersecretary at the Defense Department, will serve as acting VA secretary until Jackson is confirmed. – READ MORE

