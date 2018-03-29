True Pundit

Politics

President Trump tweets that David Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.

Trump tweets that he intends to nominate “highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.”

Trump says Fayetteville native Robert Wilkie, an undersecretary at the Defense Department, will serve as acting VA secretary until Jackson is confirmed. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA, Trump says
Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA, Trump says

President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.
ABC11 Raleigh-Durham ABC11 Raleigh-Durham
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: