Watch these Brits TOTALLY FAIL at punching a ‘THUMP TRUMP’ punching bag in London

These videos are, without a doubt, the funniest moments from today’s anti-Trump protest in London. Enjoy:

Trump must be literally shaking pic.twitter.com/7rJG7UUf3a — Orwell & Goode 🇨🇱 (@OrwellNGoode) July 13, 2018

We’re embarrassed for you, England. – READ MORE

