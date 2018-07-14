HE’S BACK! Al Franken, still using his ‘Senator’ title, has some questions for Brett Kavanaugh

Man, we thought we were rid of Al Franken. But he’s back with some questions he would ask SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh if he were still a senator, that is:

When Judge Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I wish I could be there. Because I have some questions I’d love to see him answer. Here they are: https://t.co/hLGuu4QW3w — U.S. Senator Al Franken (@SenFranken) July 14, 2018

And in case you forgot why Al Franken is no longer a U.S. Senator, despite still using U.S. Senator as a title:

Unfortunate for you that you decided to grope women's boobies. https://t.co/PlsGWSA7En — Liz Mair (@LizMair) July 14, 2018

– READ MORE

