WATCH: ‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Says Michigan Protesters ‘Should Sign Away Their Right To Treatment’

Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” said that Michiganders should have their right to treatment waived if they protest Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

On Thursday’s episode of the talk show, Behar said that since the protesters were defying state orders, they should not have access to needed ventilators if they got sick with COVID-19.

“Well, I’d like to ask them if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected,” Behar said, as reported by Fox News. “Are you gonna say, ‘OK, I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order?” – READ MORE

