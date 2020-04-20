Sheriff Says No To Democrat Governor’s Lockdown Order: ‘I Took An Oath’

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling of Wisconsin is standing up to Governor Tony Evers, refusing to enforce the Democrat’s lockdown order, dubbed the “Safer at Home” order, which the sheriff says is unconstitutional.

“Wisconsin law gives the Governor and the Wisconsin DHS the authority to develop emergency measures and enforce rules and orders to protect the public during a health crisis,” said Sheriff Schmaling in a statement, reported WISN 12 News on Friday. “However, state law does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens.”

The Safer at Home order was recently extended from April 25 to May 26 by the governor.

“I urge the Wisconsin DHS to develop a workable plan that balances the safety of our citizens while at the same time acknowledging the fact that there is a way for business to operate even during the current health situation,” Schmaling continued. “I have all the confidence in Racine County business owners that they can make the appropriate adjustments in the way they operate during this difficult time to accommodate for the safety of their employees and guests.”

"The overreaching measures taken by State government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families. I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens, and I can not in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution," Schmaling's statement reads.

