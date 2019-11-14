WATCH: Terrorists Strike Their Own Building, Israel Blamed

Prominent international organizations on Tuesday blamed Israel for a Palestinian rocket that hit the offices of the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) in the Gaza Strip.

Along with the ICHR, left-wing human rights organization Amnesty International and left-wing activist group Code Pink blamed Israel for the rocket that later reports revealed was fired by terrorists aiming at Israel.

Video from the @Reuters livestream via @RelicHq showing the errant Palestinian rocket falling short and hitting the Palestinian Independent Commission For Human Rights building in Gaza. Not an Israeli airstrike. pic.twitter.com/P76Dx0RyIU — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) November 13, 2019

The rocket’s explosion, which injured one employee and damaged the building, was most likely collateral damage from a missile barrage orchestrated by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Times of Israel reports. It came on the same day Palestinian Islamic Jihad rained missiles on Israel in response to the Israel Defense Forces’ assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a leader of the terrorist group.

The IDF fired retaliatory airstrikes on Wednesday, which were only aimed at Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, a spokesman said.