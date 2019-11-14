WATCH: Kamala motions for crowd to give standing ovation in SC, plays to empty seats

Struggling Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris received a standing ovation at a “Justice For The People” event in South Carolina on Veterans Day, right after she motioned for the small crowd to stand.

Video of Harris closing out her remarks illustrated both the effectiveness of her body language and seemingly weak support in The Palmetto State.

The 10-second clip features Harris standing alongside a placard on a stool that instructed followers to “TEXTFEARLESS to 70785,” as she said her good-byes.

“I thank you all so very much,” Harris said as she raised her right arm with a palm-up motion, prompting the crowed to raise from their seats.

“Thank you, thank you,” she said, quickly retracting her arm. – READ MORE