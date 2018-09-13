    True Pundit

    WATCH: Teens Rob Store After Watching Clerk Suffer Heart Attack

    Three males are caught on camera robbing a Shell station Saturday after watching the clerk collapse from a heart attack and leaving the man to die.

    Per ABC News, police in Auburn, WA, are on the hunt for the two young men seen in the surveillance footage, as well as the adult, who witnessed the man collapse and proceeded to take money and items from the store while one of them even took money out of the clerk’s hand as he was on the floor.

    The teens returned multiple times, taking money and cigarettes. – READ MORE

