WATCH: Teens Rob Store After Watching Clerk Suffer Heart Attack

Three males are caught on camera robbing a Shell station Saturday after watching the clerk collapse from a heart attack and leaving the man to die.

Police in Washington state searching for two males caught on camera ignoring a store clerk who collapsed in front of them from an apparent medical issue, choosing instead to step around him to rob the store. https://t.co/IZNqa3TIhH pic.twitter.com/2RrNIjTwpO — ABC News (@ABC) September 11, 2018

Per ABC News, police in Auburn, WA, are on the hunt for the two young men seen in the surveillance footage, as well as the adult, who witnessed the man collapse and proceeded to take money and items from the store while one of them even took money out of the clerk’s hand as he was on the floor.

The teens returned multiple times, taking money and cigarettes. – READ MORE

On A Day When Top Democrats Like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Tried To Downplay Any Talk Of Impeaching President Donald Trump, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-ca) Declared That It Is Congress’s “responsibility” To Impeach Trump For “high Crimes.”

Pelosi has previously said that “any discussion of impeachment” would be a “gift to Republicans” and claimed on Wednesday that impeachment is “not a priority” for Democrats.

The high crimes are giving aid and classified information to our enemies (Russia), abusing the pardon, breaking campaign finance laws, working w/ Russians to get "dirt" on political opponents, and coming soon from Special Counsel Mueller, obstruction of justice. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

Cohen admitted Trump instructed him to break the law. If it's a crime for Cohen, it's a crime for Trump. Debates about whether you can indict a president do not excuse Congress from its responsibility to impeach Trump for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes & misdemeanors." — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

Cohen said he would take a bullet for Trump. I guess he never said anything about jail time! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

But after Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to various campaign finance violations on Tuesday, Waters could not restrain herself, tweeting about impeachment hours after Pelosi signaled to Democrats to downplay the issue. – READ MORE