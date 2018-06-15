WATCH: Ted Cruz shares basketball training video as he prepares for one-on-one game with Kimmel

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) poked fun at himself with a video showing him practicing for his upcoming charity basketball game against late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Am working hard to get ready for the big game on Saturday. @jimmykimmel — are you scared yet? I’m playing better than ever,” Cruz tweeted.

The tweet was accompanied by a video that showed Cruz missing jump shots and lay-ups, set to the “Chariots of Fire” theme song.

Am working hard to get ready for the big game on Saturday. @jimmykimmel — are you scared yet? I’m playing better than ever. #unstoppable #KimmelvsCruz pic.twitter.com/XklHueCjpO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 14, 2018

Cruz and Kimmel agreed earlier this month to compete in a charity one-on-one basketball game after the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host had poked fun at Cruz for attending a Houston Rockets playoff game with a “super cool T-shirt over the polo look.” – READ MORE

