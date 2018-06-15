FBI OFFICIAL: CLINTON’S TESTIMONY WAS ‘HARD TO IMPOSSIBLE TO BELIEVE’

The FBI officials who interviewed Hillary Clinton about her use of a private email server found some of her claims “hard to impossible to believe,” according to the Department of Justice’s inspector general’s.

Clinton repeatedly claimed ignorance when pressed by FBI agents in a July 2016 interview about receiving multiple emails with a “(C)” classification marker, according to the IG’s report on the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s private server. She said she did not know that the marker denoted classified information and “speculated it was a reference to paragraphs ranked in alphabetical order.”

The unidentified agent who took the lead in questioning Clinton about her private server stated, “I filed that in the bucket of hard to impossible to believe.”

The other FBI agents present during the interview with Clinton were shocked at how “technically illiterate” she was, according to former FBI Director James Comey.

“I can’t sit here and tell you I believed her,” Comey said, according to the report. “I can only tell you, in no particular could we prove that she was being untruthful to us.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1