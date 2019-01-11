WATCH: Tapper Presses Kamala Over Harrassment By Top Aide. Her Response Was Awful.

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday over a recent report that indicated she did not know about a harassment settlement involving one of her top advisors.

Harris, who responded by hinting that her office was too big to notice, did not apologize for her lack of leadership over what happened as she appeared to suggest that she was a victim of the whole ordeal, saying it was a “very painful experience” for her.

“You were a leader of the #MeToo movement, you were very vocal on the Senate Judiciary Committee during Kavanaugh,” Tapper said. “An unfortunate thing happened on your staff, which is one of your top aides had to resign a few weeks ago, Larry Wallace.” – READ MORE