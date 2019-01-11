Kamala Harris to enter presidential race on or around MLK Day: report

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will formally announce her bid for the White House on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, sources told KCBS Radio, a station in her home state of California.

The sources said she would “probably” make the announcement at a rally in Oakland, the radio station added.

A spokesperson for Harris told The Hill, however, that no announcement is imminent and Harris will not be in Oakland during the holiday weekend.

Harris has long been considered a possible front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and speculation that she would enter the race continued to mount this week when she launched a book tour and media blitz to promote her memoir that was published Tuesday.

The KCBS Radio report comes after Harris told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday that she will soon make a decision on whether to run in 2020. – READ MORE