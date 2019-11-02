WATCH: Suspected Antifa Members Show Up At Reporter’s Family Home, Dox Elderly Mother’s Business

On Thursday night, six suspected male Antifa members went to the family home of journalist Andy Ngo, who routinely covers the far-left group’s violent antics, particularly in Portland.

Wearing print-out masks of Ngo’s face, the individuals repeatedly rang the doorbell of the home and banged on the windows, according to the reporter. In the provided video footage from Ngo, it appears that one of the suspected Antifa members, who is wearing thick gloves, grabs the handle of the front door.

“These individuals wearing print-out masks of my face approached my family’s home last night, repeatedly rang doorbell, pounded on window, recorded footage of property, and gestured at cameras,” Ngo captioned a video of the incident. “There were no candy bags.”

According to the journalist, the incident follows Antifa doxing his elderly mother’s small business.

“This is the latest addition to a long list of antifa-related individuals doxing, threatening, and promising to hurt or kill me or my family,” Ngo told The Post Millennial. – READ MORE