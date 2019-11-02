Report: DNC Vice Chair Owes at Least $25K in Back Taxes

The vice chair of the Democrat National Committee (DNC) reportedly owes about $25,000 in back taxes to the state of New York.

Bronx Assemblyman Michael Blake, 36, who has called for the release of President Trump’s tax returns in the past, uncovered his tax debts in a federal financial disclosure report he filed in May as a Congressional candidate, according to the New York Post.

The former Obama White House aide is looking to take 76-year-old José E. Serrano’s (D-NY) seat for the 15th district of New York in 2020.

In 2018, Blake reportedly owed New York $13,000 in taxes, and later that year he was told he owed an additional $8,166.07.

“He said he is paying down the state and federal taxes in installment plans,” the Post article noted.

However, records showed he also failed to report that he received somewhere between $20,000 and $50,000 while doing consulting work for debt collection firm Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson in 2013. – READ MORE