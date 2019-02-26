WATCH: Sunrise Movement Activists Storm Russell Senate Office, Leave In Handcuffs

A group of protesters from the Sunrise Movement stormed the Russell Senate Office Building Monday, resulting in at least 40 arrests as they attempted to demand action from lawmakers on the Green New Deal.

Exclusive video footage from The Daily Caller News Foundation captured dozens of young men and women singing as Capitol Police escorted them out of Russell.

These protests came on the heels of another video that went viral this past weekend of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein being confronted by members of the environmental group, who controversially utilized young schoolchildren to demand action on climate change.

Feinstein told the young activists Friday that “there is no way to pay” for the Green New Deal, a sweeping resolution being championed by progressive lawmakers that includes provisions such as investing in high-speed rail and upgrading every building.

Feinstein and her more moderate colleagues in the Senate find themselves increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party’s progressive base represented by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who spearheaded the Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez took a swipe at Feinstein during an Instagram livestream Sunday.

“The issue has gotten worse. So I don’t think that working on an issue for 30 years alone is what qualifies as — as what makes someone qualified to solve an issue,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a clear dig at the incumbent.

