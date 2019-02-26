Boys Sweeping Girls’ High School Track In Connecticut Wouldn’t Break Top 100 In Male Competition

Two biologically male high school students are dominating the 55-meter dash in girls’ track and field in Connecticut, but they don’t rank among the state’s top 100 male competitors for the same race, records show.

Transgender high school juniors Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood’s personal records for the 55-meter dash place high in female competition, but their times aren’t as notable in boys’ competition.

Miller and Yearwood’s personal records for the 55-meter dash clock in at 6.91 seconds and 7.01 seconds, respectively, ranking them first and second in the state’s female competition, and third and seventh nationally.

Miller and Yearwood rank 120th and 195th, respectively, against their male competitors for the state’s 55-meter dash, DyeStat records show.

The state’s high school male record times for the 55-meter dash clock in at 6.47 seconds and 6.50 seconds for first and second place, according to the statistics.

Miller and Yearwood placed first and second, respectively, in the girls’ state indoor track championships Feb. 16, according to The Associated Press.

Miller and Yearwood also placed first and second in Connecticut’s girls track championships in June 2018 for the 100-meter dash.

Their wins sparked frustration among competitors and parents who claim the two have an unfair advantage over their female competitors.

“We all know the outcome of the race before it even starts; it’s demoralizing,” high school junior Selina Soule told the AP. “I fully support and am happy for these athletes for being true to themselves. They should have the right to express themselves in school, but athletics have always had extra rules to keep the competition fair.”

Both Miller and Yearwood have started hormone therapy, according to ABC News.

Parents and athletes started two petitions in an attempt to change state rules permitting the boys to participate in girls’ competitions.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) allows athletes to compete according to their gender identity. The athletes must possess school records identifying them as their chosen gender, and those records must be verified by school officials to make sure the gender identification is made in good faith rather than to gain an unfair advantage.

