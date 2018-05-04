WATCH: Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Misleads Viewers About Warrant Used on Cohen, Gets Corrected on Air

An NBC reporter on Thursday corrected Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, after Avenatti made a misleading claim on air about the warrant used to wiretap President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

NBC News initially reported Thursday that federal officials wiretapped Cohen and intercepted at least one call between Cohen and the White House. The wiretap was in place weeks before the law enforcement officials raided Cohen’s office and home. However, NBC had to correct the report later in the afternoon to say Cohen’s phones were being monitored by a “pen register,” which don’t capture actual content but rather the numbers of ingoing and outgoing calls.

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt asked Avenatti to clarify his claims after the lawyer said that in addition to phone calls, text messages were also intercepted by federal officials.– READ MORE

