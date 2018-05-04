True Pundit

Bill Clinton To DNC Chair: Keep Bernie Supporters Out Of Power (VIDEO)

The co-author of a book on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign claims that former president Bill Clinton warned the Democratic National Committee to keep Bernie Sanders supporters out of power.

In an interview with CSPAN on Thursday, Jonathan Allen explained how the Clintons have continued their war on Sanders and his supporters even after the 2016 election.

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
