WATCH: Steyer Doesn’t Know How Much He’s Spent Opposing Trump

Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer cannot keep track of the millions of dollars he has spent on his presidential campaign and impeachment efforts.

Steyer, a longtime liberal megadonor, admitted to MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Tuesday that he “literally” does not know how much money he has spent in his campaigns to oust President Donald Trump from office. Matthews told Steyer he would “go down in history” as the man who tried single-handedly to impeach the president. The host then asked Steyer how much he had spent on impeachment efforts, as well as his presidential campaign. – READ MORE