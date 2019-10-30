Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter blasts Ilhan Omar for not voting to recognize Armenian genocide

The House of Representatives voted to affirm its existing record of recognizing and condemning the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire. The resolution passed overwhelmingly, but Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was one of only two Democrats not to vote “yea.”

Enes Kanter, an NBA player for the Boston Celtics who is a citizen of Turkey, called Omar out on Twitter for her refusal to acknowledge the genocide that resulted in 1.5 million deaths.

What an absolute disappointment and shame that the only democrat who did NOT support the Turkish bill aiming to stop the killing of innocent people is @IlhanMN who seems like on #DictatorErdogan ‘s payroll working for his interests, but not for the American people and democracy! — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 30, 2019

Kanter's tweet is partially incorrect, as Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas voted "present" alongside Omar and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.). "Present" means not taking a side on the issue.