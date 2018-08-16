WATCH: Steyer Criticizes GOP Budget, Suggests Military, Police Aren’t Americans

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer made at an appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Tuesday where he suggested members of the military and law enforcement officials aren’t real Americans.

Steyer said he would support repealing the Republican tax overhaul passed last year, which slashed corporate and individual rates. Steyer said more than “90 percent” of the benefits went to the rich and corporations, calling the tax plan a “one-two punch” that would result in funding cuts for needed programs.

Every program in the budget “that ends with an American” would get cut, he said. He separately referred to groups like the military and police getting a boost from the GOP budget, calling them programs “with a man holding a gun.” – READ MORE

Florida gubernatorial hopeful Adam Gillum received another big boost Thursday in his bid to win the state’s Democratic nomination.

A second billionaire liberal activist has pledged to support the mayor of Tallahassee as he looks to move from City Hall to the Statehouse.

Gillum, 38, who already has the endorsement of Democratic donor George Soros, has now attracted support from billionaire Tom Steyer as well, the Tampa Bay Times reportedThursday.

Steyer’s NextGen America organization announced Thursday that it has pledged $1 million to Gillum’s campaign, the newspaper reported.

I am proud to announce that @nextgenamerica is endorsing @andrewgillum for Governor of Florida. He will put the people before the powerful and is unafraid to stand up for justice. Pledge to vote in the Dem Primary on Aug 28: https://t.co/DqxgsM1fx5https://t.co/it4EsKAtEm — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) June 29, 2018

The backing from both Soros and Steyer is expected to boost Gillum’s candidacy as he takes on four big-money Democrats in the state’s primary election Aug. 28. – READ MORE