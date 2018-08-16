North Dakota City Seeks AR-15s for School Resource Officers

Bismarck, North Dakota, Is Seeking Fifteen Ar-15 Rifles For School Resource Officers (Sros), And They Want To Store Those Guns At The Schools, Where Officers Could Quickly Grab Them In The Event Of An Attack.

CNN spoke with Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch about acquiring AR-15 rifles and storing the firearms in safes in the school.

He said, “The SROs (school resource officers) will be the only ones who have access to this equipment.” He added that SROs have rifles and emergency equipment in the car but noted that it is not realistic to expect them to run to the car during an attack, retrieve a rifle, then come back in and stop an attack before someone is hurt or killed.

Draovitch said, “If something happens, they’re not going to have time to go running out to their cars. All we’re trying to do is make it more accessible so they can get to it more quickly.” – READ MORE

The Florida sheriff leading a state commission on the Parkland high school massacre says there were multiple opportunities to stop Nikolas Cruz during the attack – if only someone had confronted him with a gun.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County, citing surveillance footage taken from inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told a New York Times reporter Thursday that Cruz had to stop firing his AR-15 rifle several times in order to reload.

“If he had somebody in there with a gun, they could have mitigated this,” the sheriff was quoted as saying. “There were opportunities for staff to have intervened if they had been armed.”

Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at Stoneman Douglas, is charged with killing 17 people in the Valentine’s Day attack.- READ MORE