WATCH: Stacey Abrams: Voter Suppression More ‘Insidious’ Today Than It Was In The 1960s

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stated on Sunday that the American voting system is rigged against African American citizens and has only become more “insidious” since the 1960s.

“We have always struggled with voter suppression but what’s happened in the last 20 years is that it’s gone underground,” Stacey Abrams tells @LinseyDavis. “…we know that it has a disproportionate effect on communities that have long been marginalized” https://t.co/Q7P3zsDSV2 pic.twitter.com/kyB0kEITyo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 18, 2019

“We have always struggled with voter suppression, but what’s happened in the last 20 years is that it’s gone underground,” Abrams told ABC news correspondent Linsey Davis. “It’s no longer hoses and laws that say you cannot vote.”

"It is this insidious nature that says it's race-neutral, that we're just putting these laws into place for everyone," she continued. "But we know that it has a disproportionate effect on the communities that have long been marginalized."